Dry conditions continue with cooler air this week
Air quality alerts have been issued across the Upper Peninsula and is set to last for the rest of Sunday into noon Monday. Throughout this week cooler air from Canada will approach by Tuesday into Wednesday so conditions will be closer to seasonal this week. Chances of rain remain low for most of this week but rain chances rise by next weekend with scattered light to moderate rain.
Sunday: Lower air quality with increasing clouds throughout the day; warm
>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s
Monday: Partly cloudy; light scattered rain in the morning
>Highs: High 60s near the lakeshore; 70s inland
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny; cooler air continues
>Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny; seasonal
>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered rain at night
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chances of scattered rain
>Highs: 70s
