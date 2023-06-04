Dry conditions continue with cooler air this week

Cooler air from the north to approach by Tuesday
Cooler air from the north to approach by Tuesday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Air quality alerts have been issued across the Upper Peninsula and is set to last for the rest of Sunday into noon Monday. Throughout this week cooler air from Canada will approach by Tuesday into Wednesday so conditions will be closer to seasonal this week. Chances of rain remain low for most of this week but rain chances rise by next weekend with scattered light to moderate rain.

NWS Alerts HERE

Elevated wildfire danger to end the weekend: DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating

Air Quality Index From EGLE HERE

Sunday: Lower air quality with increasing clouds throughout the day; warm

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy; light scattered rain in the morning

>Highs: High 60s near the lakeshore; 70s inland

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny; cooler air continues

>Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny; seasonal

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered rain at night

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 70s

