DNR: Campfire is the source of Michigan wildfire in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 2,400 acres of land near that were Grayling up in flames Saturday has been 85% contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The Michigan DNR announced on Twitter that the cause of the wildfire was a private campfire in the area. This comes as the state has been under extreme fire danger due to dry weather throughout Michigan.
Meanwhile, several roads are closed to give firefighters room to work. I-75 was reopened after being shut down on Saturday afternoon.
The DNR said evacuation orders have been lifted.
The fire moved to the southwest and threatened buildings. It started around 1 p.m. on Saturday about 4 miles southeast of Grayling near Staley Lake in Grayling Township.
