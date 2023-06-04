DNR: Campfire is the source of Michigan wildfire in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 2,400 acres of land near that were Grayling up in flames Saturday has been 85% contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The Michigan DNR announced on Twitter that the cause of the wildfire was a private campfire in the area. This comes as the state has been under extreme fire danger due to dry weather throughout Michigan.

Meanwhile, several roads are closed to give firefighters room to work. I-75 was reopened after being shut down on Saturday afternoon.

The DNR said evacuation orders have been lifted.

(Michigan DNR)

The fire moved to the southwest and threatened buildings. It started around 1 p.m. on Saturday about 4 miles southeast of Grayling near Staley Lake in Grayling Township.

The Wilderness Trail Fire in Crawford County is currently around 2,400 acres and 85% contained. Evacuation orders were lifted last night, but several local roads still remain closed to give fire crews room to work.



The source of the fire was a campfire on private property. pic.twitter.com/OpfpQTnxxK — Michigan Department of Natural Resources (@MichiganDNR) June 4, 2023

