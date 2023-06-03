Warm weekend with rain and cooler air to settle in later

Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast for most portions of the U.P. this weekend but some areas could see isolated thundershowers at times. Warm air is set to last for a few more days with chances of cooler air to come from the north by Tuesday. Otherwise dry conditions with little rain can be expected throughout the next several days with no widespread rain.

Elevated wildfire danger this weekend under the warm stretch: DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the west and central counties

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon and overnight

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy; small front brings light scattered rain and breezy conditions

>Highs: Mid to High 70s; isolated 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny; cooler air approaches from the north

>Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 70s

