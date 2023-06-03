UPAWS warns to protect your pet from hot cars

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As the weather continues to warm up, we need to take extra precautions for the health of our pets.

When driving with your pet in summer, it’s important to remember cracked windows don’t prevent your car from heating up.

UPAWS outreach and volunteer coordinator, Ann Brownell said when it’s 80 degrees outside, your car can heat up to 99 degrees within 10 minutes, even with the windows cracked.

“Please don’t leave your dog in the car, even if you’re going inside for 10 minutes,” said Brownell. “Temperatures can increase in a car, even with the windows cracked, into triple digits fast. It’s heat stroke, and they can actually die.”

Brownell said if you see an animal unattended in a car, you should get the make, model and license plate number and call the proper authorities.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.