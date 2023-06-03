Teen arrested after Sugar Island shooting

SUGAR ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An 18-year-old man faces an assault charge after a shooting Thursday on Sugar Island.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers responded to reports of a man who was shot in the right shoulder and was rushed to the emergency room for urgent care on Thursday. After further investigation, it is believed this shooting happened on Sugar Island around 6:15 p.m. Sugar Island is in the St. Marys River just east of Sault Ste. Marie.

Troopers worked through the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. A search warrant was carried out Friday at a residence located on S. Brasser Rd. Troopers recovered the alleged weapon used in the shooting.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man from Sugar Island, was arrested and faces a charge of assault causing great bodily harm less than murder. No names will be released until arraignment, the MSP says. The condition of the injured man was not released.

Members from UPSET also assisted in this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.