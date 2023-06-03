Summer Reading Program at Peter White Library has a magical start

The Summer Reading Program challenges kids and teens to read multiple books over the summer
Cameron Zvara performs for kids as library's Reading Event Begins
Cameron Zvara performs for kids as library's Reading Event Begins(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Peter White Public Library (PWPL) Summer Reading Program started today with a little bit of magic. The star of this event was Cameron Zvara, a comedic magician who performs for kids of all ages. He held one show in the morning, and the other in the afternoon. Each show conjured over 100 attendees. The event heralds the summer reading program offered by PWPL. The Summer Reading Program challenges kids and teens to read multiple books over the summer and upon success kids can win free books and teens can win gift cards to local businesses.

The PWPL Youth Services Librarian, Sarah Reborg, emphasizes the inclusiveness of the library’s future events.

“You name it we’ve got a ton going on this summer it’s all free of charge” said Rehborg. “You do not have to be a resident of Marquette, you do not need a library card at our library; though I highly encourage you to get one, to come to any of our programs. Most of them don’t require registration only a couple of them.”

For those of you who are entranced by the PWPL’s events, look here for more information.

