Record-breaking year for Iron Range Roll from Ishpeming to Marquette

The cyclists raced down the Heritage Trail from Negaunee Township to Marquette, where the race finished at the Marquette Commons.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 300 cyclists from around the region met Saturday for the 10th annual Iron Range Roll.

The Iron Range Roll started at the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in Ishpeming. This is a 16-mile bike race. The cyclists raced down the Heritage Trail, through Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Marquette Township to Marquette, where the race finished at the Marquette Commons.

Since it started, the Iron Range Roll has fundraised for youth programs around the area. This year funds will be going toward the YMCA youth programs.

Iron Range Roll Coordinator Dan Croney said this was a record-breaking year for turnout, with 308 bibs.

The overall winner was Taylor Birmann from Marquette with a time of 41:49 wearing bib number 314.

The awards were presented afterwards athe Ore Dock Brewing Company.

