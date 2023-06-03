Michigan DNR battling wildfire near Grayling

The wildfire has burned at least 1,000 acres.
(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel and Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A wildfire in northern Michigan has burned at least 1,000 acres of land near Grayling.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the fire is located about four miles southeast of Grayling in Grayling Township. The fire is moving to the southwest and it is threatening buildings as of Saturday evening.

Several roads were closed in the area due to the fire. I-75 is closed in both directions between 4 Mile Road to Down River Road, Staley Lake Road from M-72 to 4 Mile Road, and Wilderness Trail from Landing Road to Staley Lake Road are also closed.

The Michigan DNR said that evacuations have been ordered in the area and that Beaver Creek Township Hall and the Grayling Middle School are accepting evacuees.

Several agencies have responded to the fire and crews are using ground equipment and several aircraft to battle the fire.

As of Saturday evening, the Michigan DNR said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Fire danger in the state has been very high to extreme throughout the day.

State police posted these photos of the fire on Twitter.

(Michigan State Police)
(Michigan State Police)
(Michigan State Police)
(Michigan State Police)

A temporary flight restriction is in place for a five-mile area around the area. The USFS and the State Police are attempting to control the fire.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This cougar sighting in Luce County is one of three total this year.
DNR confirms cougar sighting in Luce County
Gwinn superintendent to resign
The auction is being handled by Liquid Asset Partners in Grand Rapids, with items including...
More than 500 Finlandia University campus items, equipment up for auction
Walmart Logo
City of Houghton, Walmart ‘Dark Store’ appeal no longer going to Tax Tribunal
MASON CROSBY
Mason Crosby sells Green Bay home for $1.35M

Latest News

A 280Z from the car show
Krusin’ Klassics Car Club holds 38th Annual show in Escanaba
The cyclists raced down the Heritage Trail from Negaunee Township to Marquette, where the race...
Record-breaking year for Iron Range Roll from Ishpeming to Marquette
Cameron Zvara performs for kids as library's Reading Event Begins
Summer Reading Program at Peter White Public Library has a magical start
Teen arrested after Sugar Island shooting