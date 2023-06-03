Man cleared in hunters’ killings after 21 years in prison seeks $1M from Michigan

A man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the deaths of two Michigan hunters has filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million for wrongful convictions
(piqsels)
By ED WHITE
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the deaths of two Michigan hunters filed a lawsuit Friday seeking $1.02 million for wrongful convictions, just a day after a prosecutor dropped murder charges and ruled out a second trial.

“Jeff Titus is 71 years old. He was robbed of 21 years of his prime,” attorney Wolf Mueller said. “Who knows how long he will live? He doesn't have a day to waste.”

Titus' convictions were thrown out in February based on newly discovered evidence, Mueller said, a key threshold to get compensation from the state.

Titus has long declared his innocence in the fatal shootings of Doug Estes and Jim Bennett near his Kalamazoo County land in 1990.

He was released from prison — and a life sentence — earlier this year when authorities acknowledged that Titus' trial lawyer in 2002 was never given a police file with details about another suspect. Thomas Dillon was an Ohio serial killer whose five victims between 1989 and 1992 were hunting, fishing or jogging.

There is no dispute that the failure to produce the file violated Titus' constitutional rights.

“The ‘new evidence’ demonstrates that (Titus) is factually innocent of the crime,” his lawsuit states.

Under Michigan law, someone who is wrongly convicted can be eligible to receive $50,000 for each year in prison.

"We have not yet received the complaint and will evaluate it when we do,” said Kimberly Bush, spokeswoman at the attorney general's office.

Dillon died in an Ohio prison in 2011. The file found at the county sheriff's office revealed that a woman and her son had identified him as the man in a car in a ditch near the Michigan murder scene. The woman also described a car that resembled one owned by Dillon’s wife.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Most Read

This cougar sighting in Luce County is one of three total this year.
DNR confirms cougar sighting in Luce County
Two vehicles stopped at the intersection and began driving again at the same time.
UPDATE: Minor injury in crash at Crossroads
2 injured when vehicle drives into Kingsford building
On Monday, May 22, troopers from the Negaunee Post received information regarding a suspect...
MSP Negaunee Post Troopers arrest, charge 3 Atlanta men for check fraud
This is what Marquette Township will look like once Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread and Ride...
Marquette Township to see business growth coming this summer

Latest News

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Man sentenced to life in prison in killing of Detroit news anchor
Generic Gavel
Charges dropped against man who served 21 years in prison for deaths of 2 Michigan hunters
FILE - In this image from a Zoom meeting provided by the Grand Traverse, Mich., County Board of...
Court: No lawsuit immunity for Michigan official who had rifle during online meeting
Detroit Tigers
Rangers play the Tigers after Garcia’s 4-hit game