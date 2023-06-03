Krusin’ Klassics Car Club holds 38th Annual show in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Krusin’ Klassics Car Club hosted the second day of its 38th annual car swap show Saturday in Escanaba.

Car lovers enjoyed vendors, demonstrations, give aways and fun cars.

Krusin’ Klassics Car Club President Mark Caswell says this event goes beyond just the classics.

“Well, we like to do what we call a special interest group. that’s where the newer stuff falls in to place,” said Caswell. “We got criteria we like to maintain. we are the Krusin’ Klassics. so, we support the classics too for the most part.”

With unique cars and many demonstrations, attendee Laura Sliva said these kinds of shows are welcoming and fun for everyone.

“I would always say if you are thinking about it you should come,” said SIlva. “They are super cool; they are super fun to come to and see all the cool cars and you meet a lot of new people so it’s a good networking opportunity as well. It’s just really fun.”

Club member Don Mueller said this event is beneficial for the community and brings people together.

“It’s awesome,” said Mueller. “It’s great for the community. It draws in a lot of people from all over. You know people love to come show their cars, talk to people and interact.”

“We always look forward to the next year,” said Caswell. “Things are getting tough you know. like every organization we’re suffering from lack of help and things like that, with how the world is right now but, we hope to move forwards and keep it going for as long as we can.”

The history of the Krusin’ Klassics Car Club is long, and Caswell said he plans to keep going every year. The club kicked off the event on Friday with a parade.

