Kruisin’ Klassics kicks off weekend with Fun Run

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Kruisin’ Klassics started in 1985 as a club full of classic car enthusiasts. Since then it’s expanded to become a two-day event featuring hundreds of vintage, classic and some modern cars.

“The growth thing is just phenomenal, this started out in the garage, with just some guys sitting around talking about putting some cars together and the next thing you know we had 12 cars together on one night and we thought that was just phenomenal, and here we are 37 years later and it’s grown to 700, 800 cars and the fact of the funds that we raise, we’re able to do some phenomenal things,” said Mark Caswell, Kruisn’ Klassics President.

The fun started this evening with a parade of classic cars down Ludington Avenue. Much of the funds raised through raffle sales and participation fees go back into the community.

“A lot of these funds go back into the public, I always like to say that we’re public driven because that’s what drives us, they give to us and we give back to them, that’s how everything works, we do scholarships with Bay College, we do Walk for Warmth, we do numerous other fundraisers,” Caswell added.

This year the club is raffling off a 1950 Ford Tudor. Car enthusiasts say they enjoy the shows, meeting the owners and sharing their passion for all things automotive.

“I have old car sickness, it’s beautiful weather and it’s nice down here for this, it’s just fun, and we try to make it to as many shows around the U.P. as we can, through the summer, almost every other weekend we’ll go somewhere,” said Bill Falk, Auto Enthusiast.

There are more events planned for Saturday including the Kruisin’ Klassics Car Show and Swap Meet. That’s held at the U.P. State Fairgrounds. The club’s President says they love the classic cars, but they’ll welcome anything with a story you’re proud of.

“If your proud of it, and it’s a classic for the most part, we kind of lean toward that, that’s why we’re the Kruisin’ Klassics, but we like them all here because there’s different walks of life here that like to look at different things,” Caswell said.

Gates at the fairground open up Saturday at 8 a.m. for the Car Show. Tickets are $5 per person at the gate.

