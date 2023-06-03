Flo Rida fashionably late for Titletown concert

TITLETOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Flo Rida took the stage around two hours late for his free Titletown concert Saturday.

An announcement from the stage cited flight delay issues around 9:00 p.m.

Dedicated fans were more than willing to wait in the heat to see their favorite musician, including the Reals family. It’s not the first time her son, Carter, saw Flo Rida.

“Flo was at Miller Park and he had done a kickoff to summer concert. I handed him over and he took him and gave him a little hug and danced with him a little bit!” Angela Reals told Action 2 News.

The Reals family staked out in front of the stage nine hours before showtime, hoping to embrace Flo Rida once again.

“I figured... let’s get up front and give it a shot!” Angela exclaimed. “I think I have a soft spot in my heart. I always will have a soft spot in my heart for taking my baby. Kinda one of the big things when I go out with my friends or whatever and hear a song on the bar radio. I’ll be like ‘hey, my baby was held by Flo Rida!’”

Titletown’s events coordinator said 30 to 40 thousand people watched him perform.

“In the community we found a lot of people would love to see more pop, more hip pop, more R&B. That’s the direction we went. Flo Rida just seemed like a great fit for the community and a great fit for Titletown,” Events Coordinator Jessica Dickhut said. “He has songs for people in their 20s to 30s and he has a lot of new present songs as well so he spans a lot of generations with his music.”

Such a great fit... there’s some friendly competition for who loves the musician the most.

“First of all, I’m his number one fan,” Nicki Mier from Sheboygan said. “I like how he engages with the crowds. He’s got so many number one hits and his vibe is just exciting.”

The Summer Fun Days Showcase only happens once a year but that doesn’t mean Titletown is putting away the microphone just yet.

“We will have two more national recording artists coming. One in July and one in August so stay tuned for the official release on that,” Dickhut explained.

