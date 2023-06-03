Diocese of Marquette ordains Rev. Matthew Chartier

Rev. Matthew Chartier
Rev. Matthew Chartier(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 3, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Diocese of Marquette ordained a new priest Friday.

Father Matthew Chartier from Vulcan, Michigan was accepted as a seminarian for the Diocese in 2015. He began his studies for the priesthood later that year at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit. Chartier was ordained Friday at the St. Peter Cathedral in Marquette. Bishop John Doerfler was the principal celebrant with the priests of the diocese concelebrating.

Chartier says he believes God called him to be a priest.

“There was that tug at my heart and the farther along I got in seminary, that tug just kept on getting stronger and stronger,” said Chartier. “I knew as I kept going that that was the Lord’s voice within my heart constantly calling me to go towards Him.”

Following the ordination Mass, the Diocese hosted a reception with food and drinks.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

