Warm and mostly sunny first weekend of June before cooler turn

Above seasonal temperatures, isolated thunderstorms this weekend before cooler stretch to come.
Above seasonal temperatures, isolated thunderstorms this weekend before cooler stretch to come.
Above seasonal temperatures, isolated thunderstorms this weekend before cooler stretch to come.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated wildfire danger this weekend under the warm stretch: DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating

Building high pressure over the Canadian Shield limits daytime showers/thunderstorms and maximizes the sunshine this weekend in Upper Michigan. At the same time, the high allows the warming trend to persist in the region -- drier transition can increase the wildfire threat from west to east into Sunday.

Early next week cooler, drier air rolls in as the Canadian Shield high pressure system steers in a stiff northerly wind. The benign stretch ends as a low pressure system dipping down from Western Ontario brings scattered showers to the U.P. Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with an isolated shower and thunderstorm; patchy morning fog

>Lows: 50s/60

Saturday: Partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms; scattered showers overnight

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms; cooler north, milder south; breezy north winds

>Highs: 60s/70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temps; breezy north winds

>Highs: 60s/70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temps; breezy north winds

>Highs: 60s/70

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain; mild

>Highs: 70s

