Warm and mostly sunny first weekend of June before cooler turn

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated wildfire danger this weekend under the warm stretch: DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating

Building high pressure over the Canadian Shield limits daytime showers/thunderstorms and maximizes the sunshine this weekend in Upper Michigan. At the same time, the high allows the warming trend to persist in the region -- drier transition can increase the wildfire threat from west to east into Sunday.

Early next week cooler, drier air rolls in as the Canadian Shield high pressure system steers in a stiff northerly wind. The benign stretch ends as a low pressure system dipping down from Western Ontario brings scattered showers to the U.P. Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with an isolated shower and thunderstorm; patchy morning fog

>Lows: 50s/60

Saturday: Partly cloudy with few afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms; scattered showers overnight

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms; cooler north, milder south; breezy north winds

>Highs: 60s/70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temps; breezy north winds

>Highs: 60s/70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temps; breezy north winds

>Highs: 60s/70

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain; mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.