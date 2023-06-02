Thundershowers for some then the heat breaks next week
The heat will continue for another two days. We’re expecting afternoon thundershowers in the west for both days. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.50-1.0″. It won’t be widespread as most of central and eastern U.P. will be dry. In the meantime, burn restrictions are still in effect as the wildfire risk is still high. The pattern becomes cooler next week after a cold front moves through on Monday with rain showers.
Today: Partly sunny, hot with thundershowers in the west
>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the shorelines
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot with thundershowers in the west
>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the shorelines
Sunday: Mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: 70s along the shorelines, low 80s inland
Monday: Morning scattered showers and cooler
>Highs: Upper 60s along shorelines, low 70s inland
Tuesday: Clouds decreasing and cooler
>Highs: 50s along shorelines, 60s inland
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool
>Highs: 50s along shorelines, 60s inland
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low 70s
