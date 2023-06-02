Thundershowers for some then the heat breaks next week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The heat will continue for another two days. We’re expecting afternoon thundershowers in the west for both days. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.50-1.0″. It won’t be widespread as most of central and eastern U.P. will be dry. In the meantime, burn restrictions are still in effect as the wildfire risk is still high. The pattern becomes cooler next week after a cold front moves through on Monday with rain showers.

Today: Partly sunny, hot with thundershowers in the west

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot with thundershowers in the west

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the shorelines

Sunday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: 70s along the shorelines, low 80s inland

Monday: Morning scattered showers and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s along shorelines, low 70s inland

Tuesday: Clouds decreasing and cooler

>Highs: 50s along shorelines, 60s inland

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 50s along shorelines, 60s inland

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This cougar sighting in Luce County is one of three total this year.
DNR confirms cougar sighting in Luce County
On Monday, May 22, troopers from the Negaunee Post received information regarding a suspect...
MSP Negaunee Post Troopers arrest, charge 3 Atlanta men for check fraud
Two vehicles stopped at the intersection and began driving again at the same time.
Minor injuries reported in 2-car crash at Crossroads intersection of Sands Township
This is what Marquette Township will look like once Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread and Ride...
Marquette Township to see business growth coming this summer
2 injured when vehicle drives into Kingsford building