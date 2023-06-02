Norway-Vulcan Area Schools celebrate end of school year, national recognition for ‘Capturing Kids’ Heart’

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway-Vulcan Area Schools (NVAS) had its annual field day to celebrate the achievements of its students. The district is also celebrating after it received national recognition.

Elementary and middle school students in Norway spent the last day of school outside celebrating their accomplishments with their peers. The Norway-Vulcan Area School District has put on an end-of-year field day for more than 20 years.

“Our P.E. and health staff have put in a lot of work; they got a lot of student volunteers to make sure this is a good event. It is our end of the school-year celebration,” said Rico Meneghini, NVAS EK-8th grade principal.

The district invited parents to participate in the field day as well. Staff sold concessions, played music, and invited the Norway Fire Department to join. Meneghini said it is important to recognize everyone involved in creating a successful school environment.

“As much as we are proud of our successes. Our successes would not have happened without the support of our community, especially at the elementary level,” Meneghini said. “We have the family-style atmosphere with self-contained classrooms.”

The district also celebrated a national recognition award it received. Last February, the district joined thousands of schools across the U.S. in participating in “Capturing Kids’ Hearts,” a classroom program that focuses on healthy interactions between students and staff. The district was named a national showcase school for this school year.

“We received even more training on the program this year,” Meneghini said. “Our teachers are embracing it. This was a program selected by our teachers for our teachers.”

Meneghini looks forward to continuing to use “Capturing Kids Heart” in the future and wishes all of the students a happy and safe summer vacation.

