North Star Montessori Academy hosts Field Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Star Montessori Academy spent the day outside Friday.

As the school year comes to a close next week, the school celebrated another successful year with a Field Day at the Kaufman Sports Complex. The entire community from preschoolers to high school seniors participated. Kids played games like kickball, disc golf, and soccer.

North Star says the event was a fun way to bring students together.

“We work really hard to build community at our school,” said Andrea Knack, North Star Montessori Academy superintendent. “This is just one more event that allows our students to come together, build those friendships, learn how to work together and problem solve, and they get to have fun doing it.”

Next year, the school is bringing back bussing, which North Star says will open opportunities to students who struggle to find transportation. Enrollment is open now on North Star’s website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.