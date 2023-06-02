Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson begins construction on Regional Cancer Center

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marshfield Clinic Health System has announced the start of construction on a new Regional Cancer Center at Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson.

According to a press release, the addition of a new 8,000 sq. ft. structure and the remodeling of 2,000 sq. ft. of existing space makes this the largest project in several years at Dickinson.

The new Regional Cancer Center will provide increased access to care, state-of-the-art treatment technology, an upgraded environment, and improved amenities for our cancer patients.

Some added features are large private infusion suites with individual climate control, heated-massage infusion chairs, a patient nutrition area, a personal-care boutique, and confidential consultation rooms.

“Building a Regional Cancer Center at Dickinson is a victory for the entire region. All aspects of cancer care will soon be under one roof in a new and fresh environment, emphasizing the comfort and care of our cancer patients. Improved communication and interaction between the providers, nurses, and team members, raise the quality of care to the highest level. Additionally, as a Marshfield hospital, Dickinson can now participate in cancer trials and research, which has never been offered in this area. We are incredibly excited to provide the highest level of cancer care, “close-to-home,” to help and support patients and families battling cancer,” stated Amanda Shelast, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson (MMC-D) president.

Marshfield Dickinson new build renderings (wluc)

Marshfield has hired local contractor Gundlach-Champion to build the cancer center.

The project begins Monday, June 5, 2023, and will not impact Dickinson’s current cancer care offering. The new building will be an extension of the Radiation Oncology Department, located on the East end of the campus, near the Emergency Department entrance.

There will be some apparent construction and dust, and we ask all those visiting the campus to please follow the temporary directional signs as we work towards completing the project.

Cancer Center Service Line Administrator, Taylor Taylor, shared, “Great effort and planning have gone into the Cancer Center, and I am honored to be a part of the team working on this project. We are proud to improve our oncology patient’s experience and look forward to making their treatment more comfortable.”

