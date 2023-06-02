Marquette Rockestra performs Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’

The night finished with the Pink Floyd album played by Marquette area musicians.
The night finished with the Pink Floyd album played by Marquette area musicians.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Rockestra performed their one night only concert to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.”

The night began with an opening set called the Light Side of the Dial. This featured radio hits from 1973. This included songs by Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Three Dog Night.

The Marquette Rockestra began putting on shows in 2017. Now, there are over 30 musicians from the Marquette area participating. The show featured lasers and projections done by Fresh Coast Light Lab.

Marquette Rockestra coordinator Dan Truckey said they rehearsed for a month, and they were all ready to get out and perform.

“It’s been a long month of rehearsals, making it happen and planning even before that,” said Truckey. “I just want to get on stage and play some music and have some fun, and then it’ll all be good.”

The concert was a fundraising effort for the United Way of Marquette County.

