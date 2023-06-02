Main Street Calumet to hold weekend tulip sale at 5th Street community garden

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Main Street Calumet (MSC) will hold a tulip sale Saturday morning.

This is the second year MSC has held this sale.

The sale will be held at the 5th Street community garden, where the tulips are planted.

This is being done in coordination with the village of Calumet.

They are aiming to sell them soon to make room for community gardeners to use the garden for produce.

“These beds are rented to community gardeners, who grow veggies here in the summer,” said MSC Executive Director Leah Polzien. “They are chomping at the bit with all this great weather to get their plants in and the bulbs need to come out.”

Interested parties are asked to bring their own shovel and a container for the flowers.

Funds from the sale will go toward other projects.

“We’ll use those funds to do other beautification projects,” continued Polzien. “It might be more bulbs in this area next year, it could be flowers or some other project within the downtown district.”

Polzien said the sale may take place in a different location next year.

“We may not repeat this again in this area,” added Polzien. “Just because it’s really planting season for our veggie gardeners, we’re holding them back by having tulips here this late in the season, but we’re certainly looking forward to putting tulip bulbs and flowers in other places.”

The sale starts at 10 a.m., with two bulbs being $1.

