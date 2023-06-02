Keweenaw Bay Indian Community unveils new logo

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC), Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe, has announced the unveiling of a new logo.

The design represents a significant milestone in the community’s ongoing commitment to honor its rich culture, environment, and history.

The new logo, carefully developed through collaboration and deep reflection, symbolizes the spirit and values of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community.

According to a press release, KBIC’s new look captures the deep connection between the community and the natural beauty that surrounds them. Designed to represent strength, unity and resilience, the logo serves as a powerful symbol of the community’s shared identity and the enduring legacy of those who came before them and the next seven generations.

Key Elements of the Logo:

1. The Connection to All That is Spiritual: At the center of the logo is an Eagle, a visual representation of strength and healing.

2. Tribal Elements: Surrounding the eagle, the vital role of water is emphasized as well as the sun overlooking beautiful Lake Superior with rays of light casting upon it. Seven sun rays are intentionally used to signify the seven generations and seven grandfather teachings that are characteristics of the Ojibwe culture and traditions.

3. Unity and Resilience: The logo’s design highlights the interconnectedness of the elements, weaving together to form a harmonious whole. This signifies the strength, unity, and resilience of the community, serving as a reminder of its collective commitment to supporting and uplifting one another. The date of Dec. 17, 1936 is included to represent the date the Constitution and Bylaws of the KBIC were approved and enacted by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The logo will be prominently featured across various communication platforms, signage, and official document. It will serve as a visual representation of KBIC’s values and aspirations, fostering a sense of pride and belonging among its members.

The past KBIC logo had been in place since 1985.

Tribal leadership is excited about the change and wants to thank all staff and members of council who had a hand in this project of collaboration.

