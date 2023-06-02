Gwinn superintendent to resign

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The superintendent of Gwinn Area Community Schools has submitted his resignation.

Brandon Bruce plans to leave his current position at the end of the month, according to a school board agenda released late Friday afternoon. The district’s school board has called a special meeting on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to formally accept the resignation and discuss the search for a replacement.

Bruce’s resignation comes as the district considers creating a central campus for all K-12 students. The Gwinn graduate became the district superintendent two years ago.

Bruce has not yet responded to TV6′s request for comment on his resignation. This story will be updated.

