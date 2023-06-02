Gwinn superintendent to resign

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The superintendent of Gwinn Area Community Schools has submitted his resignation.

Brandon Bruce plans to leave his current position at the end of the month, according to a school board agenda released late Friday afternoon. The district’s school board has called a special meeting on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. to formally accept the resignation and discuss the search for a replacement.

Bruce’s resignation comes as the district considers creating a central campus for all K-12 students. The Gwinn graduate became the district superintendent two years ago.

Bruce has not yet responded to TV6′s request for comment on his resignation. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This cougar sighting in Luce County is one of three total this year.
DNR confirms cougar sighting in Luce County
Two vehicles stopped at the intersection and began driving again at the same time.
UPDATE: Minor injury in crash at Crossroads
2 injured when vehicle drives into Kingsford building
On Monday, May 22, troopers from the Negaunee Post received information regarding a suspect...
MSP Negaunee Post Troopers arrest, charge 3 Atlanta men for check fraud
This is what Marquette Township will look like once Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread and Ride...
Marquette Township to see business growth coming this summer

Latest News

Whitmer discusses the goal of the newly established Growing Michigan Together Council at the...
Gov. Whitmer outlines plan to increase Michigan’s population
Students participating in a popular field day activity
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools celebrate end of school year, national recognition for ‘Capturing Kids’ Heart’
Already, the prosecutor’s office has one pending case of cat abuse.
Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office shares reminder to prevent animal neglect during hot weather
Boulder Alley disc golf course
Crowdfunding Campaign launched for Boulder Alley Disc Golf Course in Republic Township