First Thursdays Art Tour 2023 begins

Graci Gallery located on 110 N 3rd St, Marquette, MI 49855.
Graci Gallery located on 110 N 3rd St, Marquette, MI 49855.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The first Thursday art tour returned to Marquette for its third-ever art event.

From June to October, during the first Thursday of each month, local galleries and private studios open their doors and welcome visitors with live demonstrations, deals and entertainment. The owner of Graci Gallery, Joe Graci, said even though this event has only been around for three years, they’ve been able to use it to give their store more exposure.

“This is actually our new gallery space,” said Graci. “We initially had a space in the Lakeshore building and now we have just recently moved into this space on 3rd Street. It’s about double the square footage and a lot more foot traffic.”

Graci said these events help connect and engage the community by showcasing different types of art.

