Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office shares reminder to prevent animal neglect during hot weather

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer weather is here, and if you are hot when outside, so is your pet. The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office wants to remind pet owners how to remain responsible this summer.

The prosecutor’s office already has one pending case of cat abuse.

Leaving a pet alone in a hot car is illegal, just like leaving a young child in the car. Other infractions can include not providing adequate shelter or water for your pet and tying them to a tree without following length requirements.

The penalties for animal abuse and neglect can be severe.

“It could be a misdemeanor or a felony. Penalties upon conviction can include incarceration, fines, community service, psychological counseling, and forfeiture of the animal,” said Lisa Richards, Dickinson County prosecuting attorney.

Richards encourages anyone who sees or knows of ongoing animal abuse to call their local law enforcement agency. Dickinson County has a full-time animal control officer that investigates pet violations.

