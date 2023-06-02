City of Houghton, Walmart ‘Dark Store’ appeal no longer going to Tax Tribunal

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton and Walmart are continuing to work on a resolution to the store’s property tax appeal.

In February it was announced that Walmart filed for a tax appeal on its Houghton store, utilizing a ‘dark store’ loophole that reduces property taxes and could cost the community millions.

The city and Walmart were scheduled for a five-day Michigan Tax Tribunal hearing starting on Monday, June 5.

In an email to TV6, Houghton City Manager Eric Waara said that the city and Walmart have resolved that the tax matter will not go to trial.

Waara said, “While the dispute(s) is/are not settled yet we are still working on a resolution with them.”

TV6 will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

