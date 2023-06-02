Bothwell Seventh Grade students participate in Petunia Pandemonium

Bothwell Seventh Graders planting flowers.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Today, more than 120 Bothwell Middle School Seventh graders made the city a little more beautiful.

The Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee is hosting the 35th annual Petunia Pandemonium. The Middle Schoolers helped the committee plant flowers along US-41 near Lakeshore Blvd.

Petunia Pandemonium Chairperson Barb Kelly says the beautification committee started this years ago because that area looked very unwelcoming.

“It was full of weeds it had an abandoned gas station; it was really a mess, and it wasn’t the kind of entryway that anyone would want into their city. So, we started the project with the help of the city of Marquette,” said Kelly.

Kelly also said the committee recently added an $80,000 water irrigation system. She expressed how this project is teaching students a combination of things.

“We prepare the soil with a lot of amendments; we rotate it and it’s light and fluffy and I always tell them it’s like chocolate pudding it’s very easy to plant,” said Kelly. “So not only do they learn a few planting skills, I think they learn how to do something for their community, and I think they end up being very proud of what they do.”

Bothwell seventh grader Ethan Maxim said Petunia Pandemonium is something that both tourists and the community can appreciate.

“We want people to know what it’s like in Marquette but it’s also for the community to know that they live in a cool place,” said Maxim.

Kelly also went on to say tomorrow is their family planting event that will take place at 10 a.m. on the west side of South Front Street.

Kelly also said Wednesday that another group of Bothwell’s seventh graders will be planting flowers at Father Marquette Park.

