Benefit dinner for Shawna Desjardins happing Tuesday

Desjardins is battling stage two breast cancer
Shawana Desjardins and her husband.
Shawana Desjardins and her husband.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, June 6th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be a Benefit fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner for Shawna Desjardins at the Munising American Legion Post.

All money raised will go towards Shawna’s Medical Expenses.

During COVID, she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. Then after being cleared of breast cancer, it returned and has taken over different parts of her body.

Two of the organizers of this dinner Karla Weaver and Jennifer Adkinson said they are there for her. They also said that the community support has been tremendous so far.

“She’s a true friend of all of ours, very helpful here at the legion. She and her husband Rod have done everything possible to get this place going and keep everything alive and we are just here for Shawna,” said Weaver. “They have been tremendous everybody stepped out and gave donations and they have been here for us hopefully, they come out and support this event,” said Adkinson.

For this event, they are asking that you make a donation of ten dollars for adults and five for children under 10. Organizers also said there will be a raffle, Bake sale, and music.

To volunteer, donate or ask questions, you can contact Karla Weaver at 906-202-0386, Emily Cummings at 906-202-1914 or Jen Atkinson at 334-389-7131.

