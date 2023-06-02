10th annual Iron Range Roll to take place Saturday

A picture of the finish line for the Iron Range Roll 2022.
A picture of the finish line for the Iron Range Roll 2022.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the 10th annual Iron Range Roll will start in Ishpeming.

This fundraising race is being organized by Connect Marquette and the event is a 16-mile bike race that will feature 300 bicyclists.

Those cyclists will race down the Heritage Trail from Negaunee Township to Marquette and the race will end at the Marquette Commons.

Race Co-Chair Dan Korhonen said all money will go towards the YMCA of Marquette County’s youth programs.

“There’s still time to register, you can register at Iron Range Roll. com and we also need volunteers for some road crossings in Ishpeming and Negaunee,” said Korhonen.

Korhonen year, bike racers can ride as a group if they choose to all volunteers and racers will receive a free t-shirt after the race is over.

There will be an after-party at Ore Dock Brewing Company after the event.

