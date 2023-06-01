UP Health System-Portage to hold annual Health & Safety Fair on main campus this weekend

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, UP Health System-Portage (UPHS-P) will host its annual Health and Safety Fair.

In the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held in June. It returned last year in August after a two-year hiatus and is now returning on its traditional date.

The festival is a free event for community members, aimed at improving health and safety awareness.

“This is a tradition that we’ve been doing for many years,” said UPHS-P community health coordinator Angela Luskin. “It’s a great way to, first of all, give back to our community, but it’s also an opportunity to see what services are available at Portage, and also within our community.”

The event will feature health screenings, blood typing and a blood drive, as well as tours of emergency-response vehicles and rooms inside the hospital.

Two events that are new this year will be a “boo-boo” clinic for children’s stuffed toys and a “Dunk a Doctor” dunk tank.

“Dr. Geddes, our oncologist, is going to be in the dunk tank,” continued Luskin, “That will be a fundraiser for the humane society.”

Community organizations such as U.P. Kids and Dial Help will also have tables set up.

“We also have lots of different free giveaways, and there will be free food,” continued Luskin. “We have a lot of activities for all ages. For instance, there’s going to be a kid’s obstacle course and face painting.”

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and is located on the UPHS-P main campus.

For a full list of everything offered at the fair, check out the event’s page on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.