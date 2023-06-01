Thunderstorms return today for some

The hot pattern continues with another day under an extreme wildfire danger risk. Please follow burn restrictions. Showers and thunderstorms will pop up across the western U.P. this afternoon and slowly spread to the central counties by the evening. We’re expecting the same setup for Friday and Saturday.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot with afternoon showers/thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, low 80s along the shorelines

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot with afternoon showers/thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, low 80s along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot with afternoon showers/thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, low 80s along the shorelines

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.