Thunder Bay Inn highlights new projects

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thunder Bay Inn held an open house today.

The purpose was to show off several new projects. One of those projects was an internet café. NMU Cybersecurity students took the time to teach seniors how to operate technology to be able to take advantage of the new café.

The other project was “70 Years in Big Bay,” which was several refreshed photographs lining the walls, depicting the inn’s history in the area.

“Well, as the Bevins say, they believe it’s the cultural center of Big Bay,” said grant writer and consultant Karen Anderson. “It’s got the history but it’s also keeping up with the future.”

The internet café was sponsored by Marquette County ARPA, and Friends of the Historic Thunder Bay Inn. The photographs were sponsored by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.