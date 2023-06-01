Sticker Shock 2023 features Gwinn High School Athletes

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Cares Coalition partnered with Gwinn Athletics and local law enforcement to take part in Sticker Shock 2023 At Larry’s Family Foods in Gwinn.

Sticker Shock is a yearly youth-led awareness event where teen volunteers place stickers on the outside of alcohol packaging, reminding consumers not to supply alcohol to anyone under 21.

Marquette County Cares Coalition Health and Substance Abuse Educator Ashly Gleason said community participation is key to this event.

“With our local grocers like Larry’s Family Foods, the Forsyth Police Department, and the Marquette County care coalition, we typically have police involvement just to make sure that anytime we have minors around alcohol packaging we have the appropriate representation to do that,” said Gleason.

Gleason went on to say that events like these remind young students why they shouldn’t try to find sneaky ways to get alcohol as there can be serious consequences.

