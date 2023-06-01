Sticker Shock 2023 features Gwinn High School Athletes

Sticker reads "If they can't buy it.. Don't supply it."
Sticker reads "If they can't buy it.. Don't supply it."(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Cares Coalition partnered with Gwinn Athletics and local law enforcement to take part in Sticker Shock 2023 At Larry’s Family Foods in Gwinn.

Sticker Shock is a yearly youth-led awareness event where teen volunteers place stickers on the outside of alcohol packaging, reminding consumers not to supply alcohol to anyone under 21.

Marquette County Cares Coalition Health and Substance Abuse Educator Ashly Gleason said community participation is key to this event.

“With our local grocers like Larry’s Family Foods, the Forsyth Police Department, and the Marquette County care coalition, we typically have police involvement just to make sure that anytime we have minors around alcohol packaging we have the appropriate representation to do that,” said Gleason.

Gleason went on to say that events like these remind young students why they shouldn’t try to find sneaky ways to get alcohol as there can be serious consequences.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This cougar sighting in Luce County is one of three total this year.
DNR confirms cougar sighting in Luce County
Ishpeming Duo set to appear on HGTV Show 'Battle on the Beach'.
Ishpeming house flippers join cast of HGTV show
Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller says around 8:09 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to W7077...
UPDATE: Victim’s wife arrested after deadly shooting in Amberg
Police lights generic
Man in jail after police pursuit in Houghton, Hancock
The Transit Trail is a DIY camper van.
Ford launches Transit Trail camper van with a tour of the UP

Latest News

The History Center will continue to interview people about the Dead River Flood throughout the...
Marquette Regional History Center hosts Dead River Flood 20th anniversary panel
Marquette Township has more business growth coming this summer
This is what Marquette Township will look like once Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread and Ride...
Marquette Township to see business growth coming this summer
Wildfire danger persists as summer-like sizzle continues, plus thunderstorms