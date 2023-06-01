Simone Biles visit puts Door County in the spotlight

Simone Biles arrives at the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in...
Simone Biles arrives at the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles appears to enjoy time in Northeast Wisconsin as her husband settles in as a newly minted Packer.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the Olympic gymnast enjoyed some time in Door County along with the “Mayor” of Door County, Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon.

Their fun in the sun was documented on some recent Instagram posts.

Dillon regularly tweets about his love for Door County and his visits there. In 2021, Destination Door County presented Dillon with a symbolic key to the county.

Simone Biles married Jonathan Owens in April. The Green Bay Packers recently signed Owens as a new safety.

