Room at the Inn discusses closure of Superior Connections

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Room at the Inn received word that an unaffiliated organization, Superior Connections, has stopped temporarily housing people in Marquette churches.

Room at the Inn said Superior Connections had 30 people experiencing homelessness who used the services before they stopped.

Room at the Inn Executive Director Stephen Krygier said his organization was able to take in some of the people that were displaced by the closure.

“We are focused on trying to coordinate and try and make sure that we’re providing as beneficial of an option for persons looking for a bed, or showers, or two meals within a given day,” Krygier said.

The Room at the Inn offers on-site housing, showers, and meals. However, if a person does not want to stay at their shelter, Room at the Inn will refer them to other organizations.

Krygier said when Superior Connections stopped offering housing, a lack of notice left staff at Room at the Inn scrambling to provide those services.

“We knew that should there no longer be available services, or someone does not wish to proceed with our behavioral expectations, or that this just wasn’t the right space for them, we previously had an understanding for communication to redirect persons to an alternative service,” Krygier said. “At the moment, we do not have that line of communication, we don’t know where to redirect, when or how to get them connected.”

Krygier said community organizations need to communicate to ensure the safety of those in their care.

“Without communication, it’s essentially putting people into the unknown, and certainly during the colder months,” Krygier said. “They could be arriving at a new destination without available resources, without having that confirmation, and being left to the frigid air, being put into harm’s way.”

TV6 reached out to the Executive Director for Superior Connections but has not heard back.

The First Presbyterian Church in Marquette said that the church is no longer being used for housing and their residents are displaced.

A statement from the church is being prepared but has not been released at this time.

