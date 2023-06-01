Rep. Bergman says debt bill first step to address excess federal spending

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - Michigan Rep. Jack Bergman voted ‘yes’ to pass a federal debt bill on Wednesday that will allow the U.S. to avoid defaulting on its debt.

“Let me be perfectly clear - this debt ceiling deal contains more conservative wins than any debt ceiling measure presented since I’ve come to Congress,” Bergman said.

“This includes when Republicans controlled the House, Senate and the White House under President Trump.

Bergman continued, “As Members of Congress, each day we are faced with tough decisions on how to best represent the constituents of our districts. Today was nothing different. I voted in favor of the bipartisan Fiscal Responsibility Act to avoid defaulting on our debts and begin clawing away at our out-of-control spending habits. Admittedly, this legislation was not perfect but given the fact Republicans only control the House - this was a good deal for conservatives.

“We didn’t get to the fiscal crisis we are in today overnight, but this is a good first step in fixing decades of poor financial decision-making,” Bergman concluded.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act:

  • Cuts year-over-year spending for the first time in a decade while fully funding VA health benefits, National Defense, Social Security, and Medicare;
  • Saves $2.1 trillion in 6 years per CBO estimates;
  • Rescinds billions of dollars of funding for the weaponized IRS and ensures no new agents are hired to harass American families and small businesses;
  • Raises the debt ceiling until 2025 and ensures the federal government pays back every dollar it borrows; and
  • Puts in place commonsense reforms to get people back to work, implement bipartisan permitting changes, and rein in the federal bureaucracy.

