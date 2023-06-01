RE/MAX balloon visits Superior Hills Elementary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students in Marquette had a chance to learn about hot air balloons on Thursday.

The RE/MAX of Michigan Balloon Events Team held a presentation at Superior Hills Elementary. RE/MAX has been sponsoring classroom activities and working with teachers on educational programs all year. That partnership led to Tuesday’s event where kids learned about the history and science behind the balloons before getting a chance to see one in person. RE/MAX filled the balloon with cold air and let students go inside. Kids also got to check out the basket and the burner.

Superior Hills says hands-on learning is important to the school.

“This is science in action,” said Stephanie Anderson, Superior Hills principal. “Any time that we can have kids see things happen in real-time is really important. Their teachers have been talking to them about this event coming up and talking about it from that science standpoint, so today they’re actually going to see it.”

The balloon’s pilot said weather conditions were not ideal for flying Tuesday, so he was unable to actually fly the balloon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.