Minor injuries reported in 2-car crash at Crossroads intersection of Sands Township

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One driver has been taken to the hospital for minor injuries sustained in a 2-car crash at the Crossroads intersection of M-553 and County Road 480 in Sands township Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. A TV6 reporter spoke to a Marquette County Sheriff’s deputy on scene, who said a silver car (make and model unknown) driving north-bound on M-553 and a brown Chevy Equinox driving east-bound on County Road 480 were involved.

The deputy said when the two vehicles met at the intersection, both drivers stopped and started driving again at the same time. The silver car hit the Equinox in the passenger side, causing the Equinox to flip onto its driver’s side.

The driver of the Equinox was transported to the UPHS-Marquette for minor injuries, while the driver of the silver vehicle reported no injuries and was able to drive away from the scene.

Traffic was briefly backed up while an MSP trooper directed traffic around crews as they cleaned up the intersection, but was moving by 2 p.m.

In addition to the Marquette County Sheriff, the Michigan State Police, Sands Township Fire Department, and UP Health Systems responded.

