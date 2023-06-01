Mason Crosby sells Green Bay home for $1.35M

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mason Crosby, longtime kicker for the Green Bay Packers and now a free agent, has sold his Green Bay home.

Online Brown County land records show Crosby sold his 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home for $1,350,000 on May 26.

Mason Crosby, the Packers’ all-time leading scorer, became a free agent at the end of 2022 season. The Packers drafted Anders Carlson in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Crosby holds Green Bay franchise records in points (1,918), field goals (395) and extra points (733). He began his NFL career in 2007.

