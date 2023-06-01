Marquette Township to see business growth coming this summer

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette is getting some restaurant and business updates in the coming months.

Sometime in October, the site located east of the Fraco Showroom and Gordon Food Service Store will be turned into Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread locations. Marquette Charter Township Planning and Zoning Administrator Jason McCarthy said these new developments are only going to help the Maquette area excel.

“Your traditional mom-and-pop stores [are] downtown and you have your larger retail national chains out here, but it takes all of those businesses to make Marquette an attractive place and it is an attractive place. There’s continued development pressure in our community I’m sure with the city as well so Marquette is in a good position right now,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy said the double restaurant space is going to be 15,000 square feet. He also said Honor Credit Union is moving its Marquette Township branch to a new location.

“A site plan was recently approved by the planning commission for a financial institution or a credit union to be located by the former Michigan Sales building at the corner of 492 and US-41,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy also said that these projects are going only going to expand the offerings that already exist in all parts of Marquette.

“The greater area of Marquette not just the township but these businesses make the area more attractive and keep people coming here,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy also said another expansion is that Ride North is moving into the former Best Buy location located on US-41, which has been vacant since 2020. He also said that the project will be done sometime this summer.

