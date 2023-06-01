Marquette Regional History Center hosts Dead River Flood 20th anniversary panel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Twenty years ago, the Silver Lake Dam sent billions of gallons of water flooding down the Dead River.

The Dead River Flood took place on May 14, 2003. On Wednesday, a panel looked back on the major event.

Residents and city officials that lived and worked in the area at that time were interviewed for the Marquette Regional History Center archives. A cut down version was played for the presentation.

Some residents were kept from their homes and others had damages to their property. Marquette Regional History Center John M. Longyear Research Library Research Librarian Beth Gruber said this was one of the biggest events of Marquette’s history in the last 50 years.

“Nobody was hurt, the evacuations worked, then we got together, and we repaired things and life went back to normal. A lot of people don’t know that it happened if they didn’t work here at the time,” Gruber said. “We’re just recognizing that and trying to share those stories.”

The History Center will continue to interview people about the Dead River Flood throughout the summer. If you’d like to participate, call or email the Marquette Regional History Center at (906) 226-3571.

