Marq Tran offers free rides to students

Marq Tran bus
Marq Tran bus(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids in Marquette County have a free transportation opportunity this summer.

The Marquette County Transit Authority is offering free rides to students under the age of 18. Students usually have to pay 40 to 80 cents to ride a fixed route. Now, kids can ride any of Marq Tran’s eight fixed routes throughout June, July, and August.

Marq Tran says the bus is a great way for students to get to and from sports, clubs, hangouts, or work.

“We thought maybe if kids had summer jobs that they couldn’t get to because of lack of transportation this would be a good way for them to get to their summer jobs,” said Bill Geller, Marq Tran executive director. “Or if it’s a one-vehicle household.”

Marq Tran offers fixed routes in Marquette, Negaunee, Ishpeming, Gwinn, and Republic.

