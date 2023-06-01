The ladies of TV6 take over the grill on UMT

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Check out the latest episode of Upper Michigan Today as the ladies of TV6 take over the grill.

Jennifer Perez makes delicious ribs with a Puerto Rican flare. MK DiVirgilio runs down a great BBQ playlist. Catherine Lightfoot mixes a refreshing lemonade. Shannon Konoske grill watermelon. And they wrap it all up with the roasting of s’mores.

MK asked the TV6 & FOX UP viewers what the best songs are to add to your BBQ playlist and compiled the top 25

This segment unveils a fun summer drink and a unique twist on watermelon that you can do on your grill

Try switching up the traditional smore with a Reese's cup or caramel chocolate square

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.