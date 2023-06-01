Iron Ore Heritage Trail administrator to retire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Carol Fulsher is now retiring and Bob Hendrickson is set to take over her position.

Hendrickson is currently the Executive Director of the Greater Ishpeming and Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC). Fulsher said she is beyond excited to retire and hit the trails she’s managed over the years.

“I’m looking forward to retirement so I can use the trails more often and I’m just very pleased that our board hired Bob Hendrickson because I feel really good stepping away from the trail and having him step right in. I know he’s going to do a wonderful job,” Fulsher said.

Fulsher will train Hendrickson until he is ready to run the position.

“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity. It falls a lot with what I’ve already been working with the Chamber and a lot of the community projects that I’ve been involved with. So this opportunity to be a part of the steward for the Iron Ore Heritage Trail means a lot to me, and I look forward to that,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson is set to start in July with the Executive Director position for the GINCC to be posted.

