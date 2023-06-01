Iron Mountain YMCA prepares for annual mud race

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular summer event in Dickinson County will return, but with some changes.

The Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain hosts its annual Pine Mountain Mud Sling in June. Traditionally, it has been held on a Saturday morning. This year, organizers are moving it to a Thursday night.

They are hoping with the addition of vendors, food from Pine Mountain, and music, families will choose to stay longer after the race.

“We found that when we had it during the weekends, it was something people just came to and left. They ran the race and left. We are looking to make this more of a community event where people come and stay and meet with their friends and family and enjoy the day,” said Sandy Bingham, YMCA Health & Wellness coordinator.

Currently, five vendors have signed up to be there. Organizers are still looking for more vendors, volunteers to help, and racers. The event is June 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. CT at Pine Mountain.

