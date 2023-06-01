Hot start to June with pop-up thunderstorms, wildfire risk

Rain chances to minimize the fire danger west, but threat remaining east as hot and dry conditions linger.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Elevated wildfire danger at times this week under the warm stretch: DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating

Increased moisture flow along with the continued heat-up Upper Michigan combine to produce scattered daytime rain showers and thunderstorms -- first in the west and central counties Thursday and then spreading in limited coverage in the Eastern U.P. Friday. Rain and thunderstorm chances in the U.P. through the weekend and early next week before cooler, drier air rolls in from the Canadian Shield.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms west and central; south winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: Upper 40s to Upper 50s (cooler farthest north)

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms; scattered showers overnight

>Highs: 80

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers; cooler north, milder south; breezy north winds

>Highs: 60s/70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temps; breezy north winds

>Highs: 60s/70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temps

>Highs: 60s/70

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

