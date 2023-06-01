Gwinn hosts Modeltown Farmers and Artisans Market

Modeltown Market
Modeltown Market(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new farmer’s market in Gwinn.

Modeltown Farmers and Artisans Market started at Peter Nordeen Park last Thursday. Farmers, growers, artisans, and business owners sell everything from produce and jewelry to soaps and henna tattoos. There is also a free live concert at the market every week.

Organizers say Gwinn is the perfect place for a farmer’s market.

“I’m a farmer here in Gwinn and I’ve traveled to all the neighboring towns that have a market and it seemed about time that Gwinn had one,” said Tammy Wills, Modeltown Market coordinator. “We have so many talented artisans and farmers in the area and such a beautiful park for a setting and music goes right along with that. We’re just excited to be able to bring this and share this with our community.”

Gwinn’s Modeltown Market will be every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at Peter Nordeen Park until September 14. To see a full schedule of concerts and events at the Modeltown Market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

