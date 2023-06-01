Firefighters save kitten trapped underneath SUV

Texas firefighters saved a kitten caught in the undercarriage of an SUV this week.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ABILENE, Texas (Gray News) - Firefighters in Texas were able to free a kitten that was tapped underneath a vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Abilene Fire Department, a female driver pulled up to one of their stations and asked the firefighters to help remove the kitten that was caught under her Chevrolet Tahoe.

The woman told first responders that she could hear the cat in the car’s undercarriage.

Firefighters said they were able to safely rescue the animal in about 20 minutes.

According to the fire department, the kitten also found a new home with one of the firefighters taking in the cat after the call.

