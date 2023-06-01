Feeding America to distribute in Marquette County Thursday morning

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan will be distributing food in Ishpeming for those in need of assistance on Thursday morning.

The pantry will be located at North Iron Church which is located at 910 Palms Avenue. Distribution is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. This will be a drive-thru event, anyone picking up items is asked to please stay in their vehicle.

The entire Feeding America West Michigan distribution schedule can be viewed here.

