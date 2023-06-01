Discover Chiropractic celebrates 17 years in business

The goal of Discover Chiropractic is to keep people moving comfortably.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Discover Chiropractic is celebrating its 17th anniversary this year in a new location.

Discover Chiropractic owner Craig Thomas said they moved into their Third Street location last October. This building used to be a chiropractic office. Thomas said he was a patient at the office during his stay at Northern Michigan University.

“The building sat empty for around ten years… since the late 70s, early 80s. I was actually a patient here,” said Thomas. “It’s great to be able to purchase the building, restore it and breathe some more life into it.”

Thomas said the secret to his 17-year success is to do good work and treat people well.

“Treat people like family. Everyone that comes here kind of feels like family too. We just make sure we do high-quality work and keep at it,” said Thomas.

The staff of Discover Chiropractic celebrated this achievement with a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of their new office space.

The new Discover Chiropractic location is 1208 North Third Street in Marquette.

