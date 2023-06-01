Copper Country Running Company offers gift certificates in Canal Run early registration raffle

10 $100 gift certificates for the store and Queen City Running Company are up for grabs for participants who sign up for the event early.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Running Company (CCRC) is aiming to encourage more people to sign up for the Houghton County Canal Run.

“We’re working alongside U.P Health System-Portage to promote more engagement in the Canal Run this year,” said CCRC General Manager Clayton Sayen. “Primarily through early registration.”

To do this, it is offering 10 $100 gift certificates for the store to participants who sign up early. Those who do are automatically entered into a raffle for the certificates. This also includes participants who have signed up since the opening of registration. The certificates can go towards anything in the store, as well as the Queen City Running Company store in Marquette. The company is doing this to help support the Canal Run ‘Race to 1,000′ initiative.

A new business in the area, the CCRC is eager to help support the event.

“With us being a specialty running store, obviously we want to be integrated in as many running events in the community as we can,” continued Sayen. “And with Canal Run being the premiere running event in the Houghton, Hancock, Keweenaw area, we wanted to be a primary sponsor of the event.”

They also hope to promote healthier living through their participation.

“Myself and all of us around here at Copper Country Running Company, we like to promote healthy lifestyles,” added Sayen. “And what better way than to provide an opportunity for a great community event.”

The deadline to be entered into the raffle is June 15. The winners will be announced at a later date.

